No. 4 MT Sweeps Pair of Midweek Matches

The No. 4 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (24-3) closed out their regular season with 7-0 sweeps of midweek matches against Midwestern State (14-7) and UT Tyler (9-9) at the Hurd Tennis Center.

No. 4 Baylor vs. Midwestern State

On court 2, Matias Soto and Marko Miladinović defeated Corbin Ford and Brice Bradshaw, 6-0 for the first doubles match.

5th-ranked pair of Finn Bass and Sven Lah earned a 6-1 victory over Alex Martinez Roca and Ben Westwick at the No. 1 spot to clinch the doubles point.

Midwestern State’s Stephen Slocombe and Quentin Scharfenberg excelled past Christopher Frantzen and Ethan Muza, 7-6(7-2) at the No. 3 spot.

Miladonivić bested Marcal Miret Avante, 6-1, 6-1 on court 4 for the first singles point.

No. 2 Lah—ranked 71st nationally—inked a 6-0, 6-1 win against Bradshaw.

123rd-ranked Bass clinched the match by toppling Westwick, 6-0, 6-4 on court 3.

At the No. 1 spot, Soto—ranked 39th—triumphed against Roca, 6-0, 7-5.

Court 5’s Muza beat Charles Heffernan, 6-3, 6-3, and Frantzen closed the match notching a 6-4, 7-5 success over Stefan Andrei at the No. 6 slot.

No. 4 Baylor vs. UT Tyler

All three doubles courts were in favor for the Bears with each one besting their respective opponents.

Muza and Frantzen finished first by taking court 3, 6-2, against Leon Sell and Jorge Sala Frigeri.

Miladinović and Soto secured the doubles point over Joaquin Bianchi and Egor Shestakov, 6-2, on court 2.

The No. 1 pair of Bass and Lah—nationally ranked 6th—earned a 6-3 win against Gonzalo Fernandez and Moritz Mayer, 6-3.

Cole Gromley defeated Yudai Watanabe, 6-1, 6-2 on court 5 for the day’s first singles point.

Muza triumphed over Safar Rasulov, 6-2, 6-1 at the No. 4 position.

No. 6 Frantzen clinched the match for Baylor on his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Jonas Dixon.

On court 1, Bass bested Bianchi, 6-2, 6-3, and Miladinović took court 3 against Mayer, 6-4, 6-2.

Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi finished the match on a 7-6(8-6), 6-3 advantage over Fernandez.

The Bears will travel to Fort Worth to face the winner of the matchup between 3-seed Texas and No. 6 seed Oklahoma State in the Big 12 semifinals on Saturday at 3 p.m.