Baylor Tennis Inks Win for MT, Loss for WT

The Baylor Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams finished their hard-fought regular seasons with a respective victory and close defeat.

No. 3 MT vs. No. 33 Texas Tech

The third-ranked Men’s team (22-3) earned a 4-3 victory over No. 33 Texas Tech (14-10) at the McLeod Tennis Center.

On court 2, the 18th-ranked doubles pair of Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi pulled out a 6-2 win over Dimitrios Azoidis and Reed Collier for the first doubles match.

Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek clinched the doubles point by besting Francisco Vittar and Olle Wallin, 6-2, at the No. 3 position.

Court 6’s Mazzuchi triumphed over Vittar, 6-1, 6-0 to earn the first singles point.

71st-ranked Sven Lah defeated Wallin, 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 3 slot.

Boitan—ranked 3rd in the country—secured the Baylor victory on a 7-5, 6-3 win against Collier on court 1.

Tech’s 102-ranked Isaac Arevalo upset Soto—ranked 39th—6-1, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot for the Red Raiders’ first point.

Azoidis added a 6-7(3-7), 6-3, 10-5 defeat of 123rd nationally Bass at the No. 4 position.

78th-ranked Paroulek fell to Franco Ribero, 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 8-10 to close out the match.

The Bears will participate in the Big 12 Championships at Fort Worth’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center beginning on Friday with challengers and times TBA.

No. 21 WT vs. No. 4 Texas

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (16-7)—ranked 21st nationally—dropped a close 3-4 decision against 4th-ranked Texas (17-4) at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The 4th-ranked doubles duo of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero took down Peyton Stearns and Allura Zamarripa—ranked 13th in the country—6-3 on court 1.

Court 3’s Isabella Harvison and Alina Shcherbinina secured the doubles point for the Bears on a 6-4 besting of Sabina Zeynalova and Vivian Ovrootsky.

Texas’ 2nd-ranked Stearns defeated Harvison, 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 1 spot for the day’s first singles point.

Zamarripa downed Paula Barañano, 7-5, 6-3 on court 6.

70th-ranked Zeynalova clinched the match for the Longhorns on court 3’s 7-5, 6-3 victory against Krywoj.

No. 4 Shcherbinina earned Baylor’s first singles point by beating 113th-ranked Charlotte Chavatipon, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Ovrootsky responded with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Anita Sahdiieva at the No. 5 position.

Herrero finished the day by upsetting 49th-ranked Kylie Collins on court 2, 7-6(7-4), 5-7, 10-5.

The Bears will also take part in the Big 12 Championships at Fort Worth’s Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center starting Thursday with matchups and times TBA.