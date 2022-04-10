No. 4 MT Collects 6-1 Win Over Oklahoma

The No. 4 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (21-3) inked a 6-1 victory over No. 34 Oklahoma (13-7) on Senior Day at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Court 1 finished first with 4th-ranked doubles pair Finn Bass and Sven Lah downing No. 73 in the country Welsh Hotard and Alex Martinez, 6-0.

Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 21st nationally—clinched the doubles point over Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik, 6-3, at the No. 2 spot.

On court 6, Mazzuchi bested Nathan Han, 6-4, 6-0 for the first singles point.

Oklahoma earned a point on Jordan Hasson’s 6-4, 6-4 win against Marko Miladinović on court 4.

121st-ranked Tadeas Paroulek toppled Justin Schlageter, 6-4, 7-5 at the No. 5 position.

On court 3, Bass—ranked 114th in the country—secured the win by upsetting 82nd-ranked Mandlik, 6-4, 7-6(7-1).

Seniors Lah—No. 73 nationally—and 38th-ranked Soto recorded wins on Senior Day with the former inking a three-set 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alex Martinez on court 2 and the latter taking the No. 1 slot, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(7-5), over 41st-ranked Mason Beiler.

The Bears will travel to Lubbock to face No. 42 Texas Tech at the McLeod Tennis Center on Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT) for their final match of the regular-season.