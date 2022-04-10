No. 21 WT Takes Down No. 25 Kansas

The No. 21 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (15-6) toppled No. 25 Kansas (14-8), 4-3 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Anita Sadiieva and Ana Carmen Zamburek defeated Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot for the first doubles match.

No. 3 Alina Shcherbinina and Isabella Harvison earned a 6-3 win against Julie Deming and Raphaelle Lacasse to take the doubles point.

Sadiieva excelled past Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez, 6-1, 6-0 on court 5 as the first singles point.

The Jayhawks earned a point of their own on Roxana Manu’s downing of Shcherbinina, 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 4 position.

Malkia Nguonoue tied up the match on court 2 by besting Alicia Herrero, 6-3, 6-3.

At No. 3 singles, Mel Krywoj inked a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Smagina, but Kansas responded by 62nd-ranked Maria Titova triumphing over Isabella Harvison in three sets, 7-5, 6-7(10-12), 6-3 to tie at 3-3.

With the match on the line, No. 6 Paula Barañano clinched the Bears’ victory in a three-set thriller over Tiffany Lagarde, 7-6(3-0), 6-7(0-3), 6-3.

The Bears will play their final regular-season challenge against No. 4 Texas on Saturday at 2 p.m. (CT).