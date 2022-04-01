No. 4 MT Records 6-0 Sweep of No. 11 UT

The No. 4 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (19-2) inked a 6-0 sweep of No. 11 Texas (11-8) at the Texas Tennis Center.

On court 3, Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek pulled off a 6-3 win over Micah Braswell and Chih Chi Huang for the first doubles match.

No. 2 Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi secured the doubles point by beating 58th-ranked Eliot Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab, 6-4.

Finn Bass finished first, besting 47th in the country Richard Ciamarra, 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 4 spot.

On court 2, 50th-ranked Soto upset 19th-nationally Pierre-Yves Bailly, 6-1, 6-3.

Boitan—ranked 15th in the country—clinched the match for the Bears on a 6-1, 6-4 victory against 24th-ranked Braswell at the No. 1 slot.

Court 5 saw Paroulek triumphing over Woldeab—No. 85 nationally—6-3, 6-3.

31st-ranked Sven Lah’s match did not finish as he faced No. 66 Spizzirri with an ending score of 3-6, 6-4, 1-1.

Mazzuchi closed the match on court 6 by excelling past Cleeve Harper, 4-6, 6-4, 10-4.

The Bears will return home for a rematch against No. 3 TCU on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT).