Drew Named Big 12 Men’s Basketball Coach of The Year: MBB Given Multiple Honors

Baylor’s Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew picked up his 3rd straight Big 12 Coach of the Year honor yesterday. He is the first coach ever in the Big 12 to win the honor 3 years in a row. Baylor continued to pile up the honors with high energy Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua named Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and super freshman Jeremy Sochan winning the 6th Man of the Year award. Baylor has had a player winning the 6th Man award 3 out of the last 5 years. Others garnering honors were James Akinjo named to the All Big 12 1st Team, Adam Flagler to the 2nd team, and Matthew Mayer and Sochan named Honorable Mentions.

Also receiving honors are Kendall Brown and Sochan both unanimously selected for the Big 12 Freshman team, Akinjo selected on the All New Comer Team, and Tchamwa Tchatchoua on the Big 12 All Defensive Team.

2022 ALL-BIG 12 AWARDS

Coach of the Year: Scott Drew, Baylor

Player of the Year: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Sixth Man Award: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Most Improved Player: Nijel Pack, Kansas State

Defensive Players of the Year: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor; Moussa Cisse; Oklahoma State, Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia

Newcomer of the Year: Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Freshman of the Year: Tyrese Hunter, Iowa State

All-Big 12 First Team: James Akinjo, BaylorIzaiah Brockington, Iowa State, Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, Nijel Pack, Kansas State, Bryson Williams, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Second Team: Adam Flagler, Baylor, Christian Braun, Kansas, Mike Miles Jr., TCU, Timmy Allen, Texas, Taz Sherman, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team: David McCormack, Kansas, Jalen Wilson, Kansas, Mark Smith, Kansas State, Avery Anderson III, Oklahoma State, Marcus Carr, Texas

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention: Matthew Mayer (Baylor), Jeremy Sochan (Baylor), Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas), Markquis Nowell (K-State), Umoja Gibson (Oklahoma), Jordan Goldwire (Oklahoma), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Elijah Harkless (Oklahoma), Damion Baugh (TCU), Emanuel Miller (TCU), Christian Bishop (Texas), Andrew Jones (Texas), Courtney Ramey (Texas), Adonis Arms (Texas Tech), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia)

Big 12 All-Defensive Team: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, BaylorDajuan Harris Jr., KansasMarkquis Nowell, Kansas StateMoussa Cisse, Oklahoma State, Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia

Big 12 All-Newcomer Team: James Akinjo, Baylor, Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State, Mark Smith, Kansas State, Timmy Allen, Texas, Bryson Williams, Texas Tech*

Big 12 All-Freshman Team: Jeremy Sochan, Baylor*, Kendall Brown, Baylor*, KJ Adams Jr., KansasTyrese Hunter, Iowa State*, C.J. Noland, Oklahoma