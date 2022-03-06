No. 20 WT Inks Doubleheader Victories

The No. 20 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (10-4) secured two victories in their doubleheader over North Texas (8-4), 4-0 and Abilene Christian (6-7), 6-1 at Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor vs. North Texas

No. 3 Paula Barañano and Alina Shcherbinina excelled past Kexuan Zhou and Sophia Hummel, 6-2.

The Bears notched the doubles point with nationally-ranked No. 1 pair of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero outlasting Lucie Devier and Maria Ponomareva, 6-2, at the No. 1 position.

Shcherbinina—ranked 122 in the country—earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Saki Oyama on court 2 for the Bears’ first singles point.

No. 5 Ana Carmen Zamburek increased Baylor’s lead by beating Zhou, 6-2, 6-4.

Barañano clinched the sweep on her 7-5, 6-1 victory against Liisa Vehvilainen at the No. 3 spot.

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian

Although Abilene Christian’s Allison Stewart and Danielle Viljoen toppled Zamburek and Sahdiieva, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, the Bears responded with No. 3 Shcherbinina and Hannah Pinto defeating Maryjoe Crisologo and Andrea Guerrero, 6-2.

Baylor notched the doubles point as Krywoj and Herrero won 6-4 over Claire Fisher and Ileana Mocciola on court 1.

Sahdiieva won the first singles point by beating Viljoen, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.

No. 5 Olivia Malm took her match over Fisher, 6-2, 6-0.

The Bears clinched the match victory on Shcherbinina’s 6-3, 6-1 against Stewart on court 2.

On court 1, Isabella Harvison triumphed past Crisologo, 6-1, 6-3.

Zamburek added the penultimate win on court 4, 6-3, 6-4 in her challenge facing Guerrero.

Abilene Christian captured their sole point of the match as No. 6 Brooke Thompson fell 7-5, 4-6, 9-11 against Mocciola.

The Bears will open Big 12 play against TCU at Hurd Tennis Center on Thursday at noon (CT).