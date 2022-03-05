GAMETHREAD: No. 3 Baylor Beares vs Iowa State Cyclones

With a win today over the Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 7-10) the Baylor Bears (25-5, 13-4) will clinch at least a share of their second consecutive Big XII regular season conference title. If Texas can pull off the upset in Lawrence over Kansas.

When last these teams met, Baylor beat the Cyclones 77-72 in Ames way back on January 1st in the conference play opener.

At the time, both teams were undefeated. A lot’s changed since then.

The Cyclones have struggled in conference play, mostly on the offensive end. They have the 10th rated defense on KenPom, but the 145th offense. Izaiah Brockington is their leading player, and will be a difficult matchup for Baylor’s guards.

It’s all on the line for the Bears, and they’ve been great under pressure down the stretch. Now they’ve got the chance to do what no one expected: win the Big XII again.