No. 4 MT Topples Illinois, 4-1

The No. 4 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (15-1) added a 4-1 win over No. 58 Illinois (3-7) at the Atkins Tennis Center to their record.

No. 2 Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—No. 24 in the country—bested Olivier Stuart and Siphosothando Montsi, 6-2, but Illinois responded with a 6-2 win on court 3 by Alex Brown and Gabrielius Guzauskas over Ethan Muza and Tadeas Paroulek.

Illinois clinched the doubles point as 40th-ranked Lucas Horve and Hunter Heck defeated No. 1 Finn Bass and Sven Lah—ranked 19th nationally—7-6(11-9).

Mazzuchi earned the Bears first point with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Guzauskas at the No. 5 spot.

No. 1 Soto followed by beating Montsi, 6-2, 6-2 to take the lead.

On court 3, Marko Miladinović triumphed over Heck, 6-4, 6-2, and nationally ranked 106 Tadeas Paroulek secured the Baylor victory on a 6-0, 7-5 victory against Horve at the 6th position.

The Bears continue their road challenges against Arizona State in Tempe on Wednesday at 7 p.m. (CT).