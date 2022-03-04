 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas

Basketpod - A Chance to Go Back-To-Back

By David_Hornbeak
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Game Recaps

Brent and David cover all things Baylor and Big 12 basketball this week. The two start off with the Baylor Bears’ big win on the road in Austin over the Texas Longhorns to shut down the Erwin Center for good. They touch briefly on the TCU win over Kansas in Fort Worth that pulled the Bears even with the Jayhawks for the lead in the Big 12 title race. Of course, there are plenty of EvanMiya.com Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment

Game Previews

The Bears answered the call to put up or shut up in the Big 12 race. It is Senior Night in Waco as the Iowa State Cyclones come to Waco to try and play spoiler. Win and become a legendary Baylor team, and repeat conference champs. Let’s go get this repeat!

Bears. Cyclones. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 5:00pm on ESPN2.

Starting Five: Basketball Roster from BU Football Players.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

Baylor Men's Basketball

