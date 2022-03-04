Basketpod - A Chance to Go Back-To-Back

Game Recaps

Brent and David cover all things Baylor and Big 12 basketball this week. The two start off with the Baylor Bears’ big win on the road in Austin over the Texas Longhorns to shut down the Erwin Center for good. They touch briefly on the TCU win over Kansas in Fort Worth that pulled the Bears even with the Jayhawks for the lead in the Big 12 title race. Of course, there are plenty of EvanMiya.com Bookmarks brought to you by EvanMiya.com.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment

Which CBB teams have the best rotation depth?



This graph shows each team's most impactful player and 8th most impactful player, according to Bayesian Performance Rating at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ (top 40 NET teams) pic.twitter.com/UFFNdWowvU — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 2, 2022

Jeremy Sochan was so good in a win over Kansas that I decided to make a 5-minute breakdown on his performance + how it translates to the NBA. One of the most versatile players in the NCAA. Have really enjoyed watching his progression since the U16 Euros (B Division) in 2018. pic.twitter.com/hccBLEs0Fb — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) February 28, 2022

Drew was 38-52 in his first 90 games.



He's 79-11 in his last 90. — Joe Goodman (@the_joe_goodman) March 1, 2022

Game Previews

The Bears answered the call to put up or shut up in the Big 12 race. It is Senior Night in Waco as the Iowa State Cyclones come to Waco to try and play spoiler. Win and become a legendary Baylor team, and repeat conference champs. Let’s go get this repeat!

Bears. Cyclones. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 5:00pm on ESPN2.

Starting Five: Basketball Roster from BU Football Players.

BASKETPOD STARTING 5



You pick the winner!



Topic: Basketball Team Made From @BUFootball



1️⃣@BrentGPollard ➡️ Kendall Wright, @RGIII, Xavier Howard, LaQuan McGowan, Josh Gordon



2️⃣@davidhornbeak ➡️ Seth Russell, Corey Coleman, Mike Singletary, Ish Wainright, Shawn Oakman — OurDailyPodcast (@OurDailyPodcast) March 4, 2022

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

