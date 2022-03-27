No. 22 WT Downed 5-2 at No. 11 Oklahoma State

The No. 22 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (13-6) dropped a 5-2 match against No. 11 Oklahoma State (12-3) at Greenwood Tennis Center.

The Cowgirls earned the first doubles match with a 6-3 win on court 2 by Martina Zerulo and Mananchaya Sawangkaew over Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva.

Oklahoma state secured the doubles point following No. 14 in the country Lisa Marie Roux and Ayumi Miyamoto’s 6-3 triumph over 5th-ranked Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero at the No. 1 spot.

30th-ranked Sawangkaew downed Herrero, 6-2, 6-2 on court 2 for the first singles point.

No. 2 Krywoj gave the Bears a point of their own by beating Martina Zerulo 6-2, 2-2 with Zerulo’s retirement.

104 in the country Oona Orpana excelled past No. 116 nationally Alina Shcherbinina, 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 4 slot.

On court 1, Isabella Harvison—ranked 109—lost 6-4, 6-2 to 42nd-ranked Roux for the Cowgirls’ victory point.

No. 6 Sofia Rojas outlasted Paula Barañano, 6-3, 6-4.

Sahdiieva gave Baylor their final point of the match with a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 win against Miyamoto.

The Bears will return to Waco to face No. 56 Kansas State on April 8th at noon (CT).