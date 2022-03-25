No. 22 WT Drops 6-1 Dual-Match at No. 3 Oklahoma

The No. 22 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (13-5) fell against No. 3 Oklahoma (18-1), 1-6 at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

Oklahoma secured the first doubles match with Guzman and Chanta besting Paula Barañano and Alina Shcherbinina, 6-0 on court 3.

No. 5 in the country Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero fought back for a 7-5 win against 4th-ranked Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley.

50th-ranked Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth took the Oklahoma doubles point on a tiebreak, 7-6(8) over Anita Sahdiieva and Ana Carmen Zamburek at the No. 2 position.

C. Corley snagged the first singles point for the Sooners by defeating Herrero, 6-4, 6-2 on court 2.

No. 19 nationally-ranked Sleeth toppled 109th Isabella Harvison, 6-4, 6-3.

On court 3, Krywoj gave the Bears their first point with a three-set win over I. Corley, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Oklahoma clinched the match on Anchisa Chanta’s triumph over 116th-ranked Shcherbinina, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the No. 4 slot.

No. 5 Sahdiieva fell to Pisareva, 6-3, 0-6, 5-7.

Emma Staker closed the match for the Sooners with a 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(3) victory over Barañano on court 6.

The Bears will travel to Stillwater to challenge No. 11 Oklahoma State on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT).