No. 9 MT Triumphs Over No. 1 TCU, 5-2

The No. 9 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (18-2) earned a 5-2 victory over No. 1 TCU (16-3) at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

On court 2, Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi outgained nationally-ranked No. 3 pair of Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted, 6-4 for the first doubles match.

TCU responded with No. 2 in the country Jacob Fearnley and Luc Fomba besting 30th-ranked Finn Bass and Sven Lah, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.

The Bears clinched the doubles point following No. 3 Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek’s defeat of Juan Carlos Aguilar and Pedro Vives Marcos, 6-2.

Bass earned the first singles point on court 4 by triumphing over No. 68 Jacob Fearnley, 6-3.

15th-ranked Boitan added a 6-3, 6-3 win against No. 14 in the country Juan Carlos Aguilar at the No. 1 position.

Mazzuchi secured the Baylor win by excelling past Tomas Jirousek, 6-4, 6-1 on court 6.

After Vives Marcos retired in the third set, Paroulek’s 6-2, 3-6, 2-1 victory gave the Bears their fifth point.

TCU earned their first point of the day with No. 18 Luc Fomba topping 50th-ranked Soto, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, at the No. 2 slot.

The Horned Frogs closed out the match on nationally-ranked No. 55 Jong’s excelling past 31st Sven Lah in a tiebreak victory, 5-7, 7-6(6), 10-3.

The Bears will travel to Austin to face No. 10 Texas on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT).