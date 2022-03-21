ODB Mailbag - What’s Next for Baylor Basketball Edition: Drop Your Questions Here

Drop your questions below and I’ll post the answers on Thursday or Friday.
xoxo,
BNT
More From Our Daily Bears
- Report: Kansas State to Hire Longtime Drew Assistant Jerome Tang as Next Head Coach
- No. 10 South Dakota Stifles, Stuns No. 2 Baylor 61-47
- No. 6 MT Falls to No. 12 Michigan, 0-4
- No. 26 WT Inks 5-2 Triumph Over West Virginia
- Baylor WBB vs South Dakota: Three Stats that Will Decide the Game
- History Slips from Baylor’s Grasp, Bears lose 93-86 to North Carolina
Loading comments...