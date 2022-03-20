No. 6 MT Falls to No. 12 Michigan, 0-4

The No. 6 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (17-2) dropped an 0-4 decision against No. 12 Michigan (10-2) at the Varsity Tennis Center.

Michigan’s Patrick Maloney and Nick Beaty downed Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek at the No. 3 spot, 6-4.

18th-ranked Finn Bass and Sven Lah responded with a 6-3 win over Nino Ehrenschneider and Andrew Fenty—ranked 10th nationally—on court 1.

The Wolverines notched the doubles point as the 50th in the country duo of Ondrej Styler and Gavin Young took court 2 from Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—80th nationally—7-6(7-5).

On court 5, 72nd-ranked Jacob Bickersteth overpowered Bass, 6-1, 7-5 for the first singles point.

No. 41 Lah fell to Patrick Maloney, 2-6, 6-7(4-7) at the No. 3 position.

Michigan clinched the match on Beaty’s besting of No. 6 Mazzuchi in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

The Bears will travel to Fort Worth to face No. 3 TCU on Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT).