No. 26 WT Inks 5-2 Triumph Over West Virginia

The No. 26 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (13-4) built on their undefeated Big 12 record, 4-0, with a 5-2 win over West Virginia (7-9) at the Mountaineer Tennis Court.

The Mountaineers snagged the first doubles match on court 3 with Anastasiia Bovolskaia and Tatiana Lipatova besting Paula Barañano and Alina Shcherbinina, 6-4.

No. 2 Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva won their match against Kendall Kovick and Momoko Nagato, 6-4.

West Virginia secured the doubles point on a 6-4 win by Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang over the nationally-ranked 5th pair of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero at the No. 1 spot.

No. 2 Herrero defeated Bovolskaia, 6-2, 6-4 for the Bears’ first singles point to tie the dual-match.

123rd in the country Shcherbinina added a 7-5, 7-5 victory against Lipatova at the No. 4 position.

Isabella Harvison took court 1 from Kovick, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 3 Krywoj secured the match for the Bears by downing Nagato in three sets, 6-3, 6-7(3-7), 6-2.

Barañano notched Baylor’s last point following her triumph over Michaela Kucharova, 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 10-5, on court 6.

West Virginia’s Camilla Bossi closed the match with a comeback 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 10-8 outlasting of Sahdiieva at the No. 5 slot.

The Bears will travel to Norman to face No. 3 Oklahoma on Friday at 5 p.m. (CT).