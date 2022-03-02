No. 20 WT Earns 4-0 Win Over Rice

The No. 17 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (7-4) downed No. 65 Rice (6-3), 4-0 at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

The Bears clinched the first doubles match on court 2 with Anita Sahdiieva and Ana Carmen Zamburek’s 6-2 win over Federica Trevisan and Allison Zipoli.

The No. 1 nationally-ranked pair of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero secured the doubles point by defeating Maria Budin and Diae El Jardi, 6-3, at the No. 1 spot.

Alina Shcherbinina—ranked 122nd in the country—bested Anastasia Smirnova, 6-1, 6-2 on court 4 to snag the first singles point.

No. 6 Sahdiieva recorded a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Saara Orav.

Paula Barañano secured the Baylor dual-match win by excelling past Budin, 6-4, 6-4 at the No. 5 position.

The Bears will return home for a doubleheader at the Hurd Tennis Center on Sunday. First serve against North Texas is at 11 a.m. (CT) and the challenge against Abilene Christian begins at 5 p.m.