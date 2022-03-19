WT Notches 4-3 Victory Over No. 20 Iowa State

The No. 26 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (12-4) earned a 4-3 victory in their challenge against No. 20 Iowa State (11-1) at Ames Racquet and Fitness.

Iowa State clinched the first doubles match at the No. 2 position with the nationally-ranked No. 55 pair of Miska Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas excelling past Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-3.

The Bears secured the doubles point with wins on courts 1 and 3. Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero—ranked 5th in the country—defeated Thasaporn Naklo and Christin Hsieh, 6-4, at the No. 1 position.

No. 3 Paula Barañano and Alina Shcherbinina recorded a 7-5 win over Ange Oby Kajuru and Chie Kezuka.

No. 123 in the country Shcherbinina won the first singles point against Anna Supapitch Kuearum, 6-1, 6-4.

The Cyclones grabbed point 1 with Kajuru toppling Herrero, 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.

The Bears increased their lead following No. 3 Krywoj’s triumph over Kadleckova, 6-4, 7-6(10-8).

67th-ranked Naklo bested Isabella Harvison in three sets on court 1, 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 6-2.

Barañano dominated the No. 6 slot against Cabezas, 6-2, 6-1.

Iowa State finished the match on Kezuka’s 6-3, 6-0 outgaining of Sahdiieva on No. 5.

The Bears will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Sunday at 10 a.m. (CT).