NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-First Round-Baylor vs Syracuse

Filed under:

Basketpod: Another March Madness, Another No. 1 Seed

By David_Hornbeak
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness is finally here!!!

Join David and Brent as they break down the NCAA Tournament Bracket and savor all of the madness that awaits later this week. The Baylor Bears are a No. 1 seed, yet again.

Be sure to check out all the awesome articles mentioned on this week’s show.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment - And we got plenty!

NCAA Tournament Previews

The guys break down their favorites and sneaky picks for each section of the bracket, but most importantly the East Region spearheaded by the No. 1 Seed Baylor Bears. The Bears take on the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round.

Bears. Spartans. Fort Worth. Thursday at 1:00pm on TBS

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen

