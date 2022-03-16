Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: Another March Madness, Another No. 1 Seed

March Madness is finally here!!!

Join David and Brent as they break down the NCAA Tournament Bracket and savor all of the madness that awaits later this week. The Baylor Bears are a No. 1 seed, yet again.

Be sure to check out all the awesome articles mentioned on this week’s show.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment - And we got plenty!

Here are the top "glue guys" in the country, according to our ratings at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ.



These are players who have a much bigger impact on their team's performance than their individual stats would indicate pic.twitter.com/BxoVgMm5uo — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 10, 2022

NCAA Tournament Previews

The guys break down their favorites and sneaky picks for each section of the bracket, but most importantly the East Region spearheaded by the No. 1 Seed Baylor Bears. The Bears take on the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round.

Bears. Spartans. Fort Worth. Thursday at 1:00pm on TBS

Go Bears and Sic Em!

