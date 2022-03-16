Basketpod: Another March Madness, Another No. 1 Seed

March Madness is finally here!!!
Join David and Brent as they break down the NCAA Tournament Bracket and savor all of the madness that awaits later this week. The Baylor Bears are a No. 1 seed, yet again.
Be sure to check out all the awesome articles mentioned on this week’s show.
The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment - And we got plenty!
Notes on how rare it is for both @BaylorMBB and @BaylorWBB to earn top-2 NCAA Tournament seeds in consecutive seasons. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/hVVhkqAsvb— David Kaye (@DavidKaye9) March 14, 2022
.@SochanJeremy and @MatthewMayer24 are a bit excited about going to the dance #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/7GKMYBcgQ5— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 13, 2022
What is happening? @BaylorMBB & @BUDREW on @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Vb8faI7nlC— John Jakus (@CoachJJakus) March 12, 2022
Here are the top "glue guys" in the country, according to our ratings at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ.— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 10, 2022
These are players who have a much bigger impact on their team's performance than their individual stats would indicate pic.twitter.com/BxoVgMm5uo
NCAA Tournament Previews
The guys break down their favorites and sneaky picks for each section of the bracket, but most importantly the East Region spearheaded by the No. 1 Seed Baylor Bears. The Bears take on the Norfolk State Spartans in the first round.
Bears. Spartans. Fort Worth. Thursday at 1:00pm on TBS
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
LISTEN TO THE SHOW
Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen
Loading comments...