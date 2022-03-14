Filed under: ODB Mailbag - March Madness Edition: Post Your Questions Here All Baylor sports questions welcome. By BearNTex@BearNTex Mar 14, 2022, 8:00am CDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ODB Mailbag - March Madness Edition: Post Your Questions Here Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Post your questions below and I’ll drop the answers on Thursday or Friday. xoxo BNT More From Our Daily Bears Rapid Reaction: 2022 NCAA March Madness Bracket (MBB) Texas Upends Baylor 67-58 to Claim First Big 12 Championship since 2003 WT Bests Texas Tech, 7-0 Baylor WBB vs Texas: Three Stats that Will Decide the Big 12 Tournament Champion Baylor Avenges Oklahoma 91-76 in Big 12 Semis No. 5 MT Notches 5-2 Victory Against No. 18 Arizona Loading comments...
Loading comments...