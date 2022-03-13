WT Bests Texas Tech, 7-0

The No. 33 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (11-4) clinched a 7-0 win over No. 34 Texas Tech (7-6) at Hurd Tennis Center.

No. 3 Paula Barañano and Alina Shcherbinina triumphed over Olivia Peet and Metka Komac, 6-2.

Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero—ranked 5th nationally—inked a 6-2 victory against Avelina Sayfetdinova and Kailey Evans on court 1 to record the Baylor doubles point.

No. 4 Shcherbinina—123rd in the country—excelled past Evans, 6-2, 6-3 for the first singles point.

Herrero added a 6-0, 6-1 win against Peet at the No. 2 spot.

No. 1 Isabella Harvison defeated nationally-ranked No. 20 Margarita Skriabina, 6-4, 6-2 to secure the Bears’ victory.

On court 6, Barañano beat Christina Tiglea, 7-5, 6-1.

Anita Sahdiieva bested Komac in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7, at the No. 5 slot.

No. 3 Krywoj closed the match by outlasting nationally-ranked No. 70 Sayfetdinova 4-6, 6-2, 15-13.

The Bears will travel to Ames to face No. 28 Iowa State on Friday at 3 p.m. (CT).