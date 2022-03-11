No. 5 MT Notches 5-2 Victory Against No. 18 Arizona

The No. 5 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (17-1) recorded a 5-2 triumph over No. 18 Arizona (13-5) at the Lanelle Robson Tennis Center.

No. 2 Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 80th in the country—inked the first doubles point with a 6-2 win over Carlos Hassey and Gustaf Strom.

The Bears clinched the doubles point on No. 18 Finn Bass and Sven Lah’s downing of Jonas Ziverts and Herman Hoeyeraal, 6-4, at the No. 1 spot.

74th-ranked Hoeyeraal tied up the match by beating Bass, 6-1, 6-3 on court 4.

No. 6 Mazzuchi earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Flilip Malbasic for a 15-1 singles record on the season.

Adrian Boitan—ranked No. 42—bested 80th-ranked Jonas Ziverts on court 1.

Arizona responded with Strom’s outgaining of No. 27 Soto, 6-2, 6-2, at the No. 2 position.

Tadeas Paroulek secured the Bears’ dual-match victory on court 5 by defeating Hassey, 6-1, 7-5.

No. 41 in the country Lah finished the match by notching his 99th singles win, succeeding in three sets against 36th-ranked Colton Smith, 7-5, 0-6, 7-6(6).

The Bears continue their road schedule with a dual-match in Ann Arbor against No. 11 Michigan on March 20 at 1:30 p.m. (CT).