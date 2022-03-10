WT Sweeps TCU in Big 12 Opener

The No. 33 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (10-4) inked a 7-0 sweep over TCU (8-6) in the Bears’ Big 12 opener at Hurd Tennis Center.

The No. 3 doubles pair of Paula Barañano and Alina Shcherbinina beat Alisa Soloveva and Jade Otway, 6-2 to finish first.

The Bears clinched the doubles point following Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva’s 7-5 win over Aleksa Cveticanin and Stevie Kennedy at the No. 2 spot.

No. 4 Shcherbinina—ranked 123 nationally—bested Otway, 6-2, 6-0 for Baylor’s first singles point.

On court 3, Mel Krywoj excelled past Cveticanin, 6-2, 6-0, and No. 2 Alicia Herrero secured the match victory on a 6-1, 6-1 triumph against Mercedes Aristegui.

No. 1 Isabella Harvison notched the fifth point by defeating Soloveva, 6-4, 6-2.

Sahdiieva added a 6-2, 6-4 downing of Kennedy on court 5.

At the No. 6 position, Barañano finished the sweep as she outgained Pascual, 6-2, 7-6(7-3).

The Bears will remain in Waco to face Texas Tech on Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT).