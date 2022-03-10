 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Baylor

Filed under:

Basketpod: Baylor Bears are the Big 12 Champs! (not a rerun)

By David_Hornbeak
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

YOUR BAYLOR BEARS ARE BACK-TO-BACK BIG 12 CHAMPS!!!*

* In Men’s Basketball—since we have to note what sport around here.

History has been made by Baylor Athletics.

This came true, by the way.

Game Recaps

Brent and David cover the rollercoaster win over the Iowa State Cyclones to clinch yet another Big 12 Title. It started out hot, but ended up being a prime showcase of the team’s resiliency and mental toughness as they staved off the impressive Cyclone comeback.

Be sure to check out all the awesome articles mentioned on this week’s show.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment - And we got plenty!

Big 12 Tournament Previews

The guys turn their sights on the Big 12 Championship played this week at KU...errr in “neutral Kansas City.” The give picks for each game and a quick rundown on the Bears quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners before weighing possible scenarios for a Baylor 1-seed.

Bears. Sooners. Kansas City. Thursday at 6:00pm on ESPN.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen

No. 5 MT Thwarts Arizona State, 4-3

ODB Mailbag - We Compete, We Win Edition: Answered

Big 12 MBB Tournament Preview: First Round and Quarterfinals

Loading comments...