Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: Baylor Bears are the Big 12 Champs! (not a rerun)

YOUR BAYLOR BEARS ARE BACK-TO-BACK BIG 12 CHAMPS!!!*

* In Men’s Basketball—since we have to note what sport around here.

History has been made by Baylor Athletics.

1st Big 12 school to win a football, men's and women's basketball in same season



4th Power-Five school to sweep the basketball regular season titles in back-to-back years#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Ddv4ALEseF — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 6, 2022

It's official. #Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew is the first person to ever win three straight #Big12 Coach of the Year awards. #SicEm — Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) March 7, 2022

This came true, by the way.

It appears that IF @BaylorMBB wins against ISU Saturday, @BaylorAthletics would be the first school in the history of the Big 12 to have won Back-to-back conference titles in FB, MBB, and WBB all time. #SicEm — David Hornbeak (@davidhornbeak) March 4, 2022

Game Recaps

Brent and David cover the rollercoaster win over the Iowa State Cyclones to clinch yet another Big 12 Title. It started out hot, but ended up being a prime showcase of the team’s resiliency and mental toughness as they staved off the impressive Cyclone comeback.

Be sure to check out all the awesome articles mentioned on this week’s show.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment - And we got plenty!

Which teams play worse in garbage time?



The graph below shows how much better or worse teams perform when the game outcome is decided, compared to their efficiency when the game is still up for grabs. Teams like Wisconsin and Providence play way worse in garbage time than normal pic.twitter.com/8Qn8TSYlOS — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 7, 2022

Big 12 MBB & the impact of missing players.



1st column is % of Big 12 games played by each team's top 3 PPG scorers. Then % by the top 7.



Next 2 columns are % of pnts scored in Big 12 play by the top 3 scorers, then % of pnts from the top 5.



Baylor tied for 1st is impressive. pic.twitter.com/UWkLOdL67j — ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN) March 4, 2022

Big 12 Tournament Previews

The guys turn their sights on the Big 12 Championship played this week at KU...errr in “neutral Kansas City.” The give picks for each game and a quick rundown on the Bears quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners before weighing possible scenarios for a Baylor 1-seed.

Bears. Sooners. Kansas City. Thursday at 6:00pm on ESPN.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

