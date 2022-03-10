Basketpod: Baylor Bears are the Big 12 Champs! (not a rerun)

YOUR BAYLOR BEARS ARE BACK-TO-BACK BIG 12 CHAMPS!!!*
* In Men’s Basketball—since we have to note what sport around here.
History has been made by Baylor Athletics.
. .— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 6, 2022
1st Big 12 school to win a football, men's and women's basketball in same season
4th Power-Five school to sweep the basketball regular season titles in back-to-back years#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Ddv4ALEseF
It's official. #Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew is the first person to ever win three straight #Big12 Coach of the Year awards. #SicEm— Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) March 7, 2022
This came true, by the way.
It appears that IF @BaylorMBB wins against ISU Saturday, @BaylorAthletics would be the first school in the history of the Big 12 to have won Back-to-back conference titles in FB, MBB, and WBB all time. #SicEm— David Hornbeak (@davidhornbeak) March 4, 2022
Game Recaps
Brent and David cover the rollercoaster win over the Iowa State Cyclones to clinch yet another Big 12 Title. It started out hot, but ended up being a prime showcase of the team’s resiliency and mental toughness as they staved off the impressive Cyclone comeback.
Be sure to check out all the awesome articles mentioned on this week’s show.
The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment - And we got plenty!
Which teams play worse in garbage time?— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 7, 2022
The graph below shows how much better or worse teams perform when the game outcome is decided, compared to their efficiency when the game is still up for grabs. Teams like Wisconsin and Providence play way worse in garbage time than normal pic.twitter.com/8Qn8TSYlOS
How the strengths of the conferences have changed from the first day of non conference to the last day of conference. @Big12Conference @sec @B1GMBBall @BIGEASTMBB @pac12 @accmbb pic.twitter.com/0VFokUEa9v— JG Trends (@jgtrends) March 6, 2022
Big 12 MBB & the impact of missing players.— ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN) March 4, 2022
1st column is % of Big 12 games played by each team's top 3 PPG scorers. Then % by the top 7.
Next 2 columns are % of pnts scored in Big 12 play by the top 3 scorers, then % of pnts from the top 5.
Baylor tied for 1st is impressive. pic.twitter.com/UWkLOdL67j
Big 12 Tournament Previews
The guys turn their sights on the Big 12 Championship played this week at KU...errr in “neutral Kansas City.” The give picks for each game and a quick rundown on the Bears quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners before weighing possible scenarios for a Baylor 1-seed.
Bears. Sooners. Kansas City. Thursday at 6:00pm on ESPN.
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
LISTEN TO THE SHOW
Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen
Loading comments...