No. 5 MT Thwarts Arizona State, 4-3

The No. 5 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (16-1) downed No. 71 Arizona State (3-8), 4-3 at Whiteman Tennis Center.

The Sun Devils took the first doubles match following Murphy Cassone and Jacob Bullard’s 6-2 victory over the nationally ranked 80th pair of Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi at the No. 2 spot.

Baylor responded with No. 3 Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek’s downing of Christian Lerby and Moritz Hoffman, 6-4.

Arizona State secured the doubles point as No. 1 Finn Bass and Sven Lah—ranked 18th in the country fell to 59th-ranked Max McKennon and Fabian Salle, 7-5.

No. 6 Mazzuchi finished first, besting Lerby 6-0, 6-3.

Paroulek gave the Bears the lead with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Nicola Cigna at the No. 5 position.

No. 1 Boitan—ranked 48th nationally—increased the Bears’ lead on a 6-2, 6-4 win over 28th-ranked Cassone.

The Sun Devils notched their second point as No. 2 Soto—27th in the country—lost his match against nationally-ranked 94th Salle, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6.

On court 3, 47th-ranked Lah clinched the match for Baylor by defeating McKennon in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Arizona State finished the day as Bullard advanced past No. 4 Marko Miladinović in three sets—3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Bears will travel to Tucson to face No. 18 Arizona on Friday at 3 p.m. (CT).