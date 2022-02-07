No. 2 MT Dominates No. 9 Texas, 6-1

The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (9-0) earned their first top-10 win of the season after beating No. 9 Texas (4-3), 6-1 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

No. 2 Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto finished their doubles play first, defeating Pierre-Yves Bailly and Siem Woldeab, 6-4.

Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek secured the doubles point for Baylor with a gritty 7-5 win over Chih Chi Huang and Micah Braswell on court 3.

No. 4 Marko Miladinović earned the first singles point for the Bears on a 6-4, 6-0 win over Woldeab—No. 105 in the country.

Mazzuchi added a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Huang on court 6.

No. 1 Boitan secured the Baylor win after besting Braswell—ranked No. 20 nationally—6-0, 6-3.

Bass rallied from behind to take his match over 73rd-ranked Cleeve Harper in a tiebreak, 3-6, 6-1, 10-6, on court 5.

The Longhorns notched their sole point of the day following Richard Ciamarra’s win over Lah—ranked No. 48 in the country—at the No. 3 spot, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 Soto finished the day pulling out all the stops in his 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 victory against Bailly.

The Bears return to action against Tulsa on Friday, February 11 at 2 p.m. (CT).