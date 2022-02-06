No. 25 WT Outlasts Tyler Junior College, 5-2

The No. 25 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (3-3) notched their third win of the season after defeating Tyler Junior College, 5-2 in an exhibition match.

No. 3 Brooke Thompson and Hannah Pinto earned a 6-2 doubles win over Yeva Kononovych and Kelly Arends and Mel Krywoj and Isabella Harvison notched the Baylor doubles point after defeating Patricia Apisah and Lauren Anzalotta, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot.

Thompson was victorious against Kononovych, 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 6 position.

No. 5 Olivia Malm recorded the third Baylor point by besting Yeva Kramarova on court 5, 6-1, 6-3.

Krywoj secured the Baylor win with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Destinee Martins at the No. 2 spot.

Tyler Junior College earned two points as Anzalotta defeated No. 1 Harvison, 6-4, 6-3 and Ana Carmen Zamburek dropped her match on court 4 against Abigail Wild, 1-6, 6-1, 10-6.

No. 3 Alicia Herrero closed out the Baylor victory in a tiebreak comeback win, 4-6, 6-2, 16-14 over Arends.

The Bears will travel to Colorado to face Denver on February 11 at 1 p.m. (CT).