No. 2 MT Excels in Doubleheader

The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (8-0) earned victories over Idaho State (2-4), 7-1 and Incarnate Word (0-5), 4-0.

Baylor vs. Idaho State

The Bears won on court 2 following Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi’s 6-3 win over Patrick Kristensen and Andreas Kramer, but Idaho State earned the doubles point.

Patrik Trhac and Aleksandar Petrovic’s recorded a 7-6(4) victory over Finn Bass and Sven Lah—ranked No. 18 nationally—at No. 1 and Ege Cankus and Hiroki Fujita excelled past Jacob Brumm and Marko Miladinović, 7-6(2) at the No. 3 spot.

No. 81 in the country Tadeas Paroulek notched the first Baylor point after beating Cankus 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 6 position.

No. 3 Miladinović bested Kramer 6-1, 6-2 and Mazzuchi added a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kristensen at court 5.

Soto secured the Bears’ victory at the No. 2 position, defeating Petrovic 6-2, 6-4.

No. 1 Adrian Boitan won 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 over Patrik Trhac on court 1 and Bass finished the match by winning 6-4, 6-2 over Fujita at the No. 4 slot.

Baylor vs. Incarnate Word

No. 18 nationally-ranked doubles pair Finn Bass and Sven Lah notched a 6-0 sweep past Noah De Luna and Marwin Kraleman at the No. 1 spot.

No. 2 Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek secured the doubles point following their victory over Ivan Smith and Tomas Reche, 6-2.

Finishing doubles play, No. 3 Christopher Frantzen and Cole Gromley lost a close match to Warren Fulgenzi Jr. and Joao Sasso, 7-6(4).

No. 3 Marko Miladinović earned the first singles point for the Bears on a 6-1, 6-1 win over Smith.

Boitan added to the Bears’ lead after defeating Kraleman, 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 spot.

No. 6 Cole Gromley finished the dual-match play and secured the Baylor win with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Fulgenzi Jr.

The Bears remain in Waco to face No. 9 Texas tomorrow at 6 p.m. (CT).