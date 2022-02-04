 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Baylor

Basketpod: Sunflower State Showdowns

By David_Hornbeak
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Game Recaps

HUGE week ahead for Baylor Bears Basketball as they travel to the state of Kansas twice. Brent and David start off by triaging the Bears loss in the Big 12/SEC challenge to Alabama and applauding the shorthanded win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Game Previews

Then all eyes (and maybe all of college basketball’s eyes) focus in on the the Bears trip to Allen Fieldhouse to battle the Kansas Jayhawks for control of the Big 12 race. Not to be overlooked, Drew’s Crew returns to Kansas for the back half of the season series with Kansas State.

Bears. Jayhawks. Lawrence, Kansas. Saturday at 3:00pm on ESPN.

Bears. Wildcats. Manhattan, Kansas. Wednesday at 7:00pm on ESPN+.

Starting Five

This week’s Starting Five: Annoying Things People Do. VOTE BELOW!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

