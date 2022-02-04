Basketpod: Sunflower State Showdowns

Game Recaps

HUGE week ahead for Baylor Bears Basketball as they travel to the state of Kansas twice. Brent and David start off by triaging the Bears loss in the Big 12/SEC challenge to Alabama and applauding the shorthanded win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Matthew Mayer rates as the 6th most impactful player in the nation at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ, and it's in huge part to his massive defensive impact this season:



He's 5th in the country in Defensive BPR and 1st in Big 12.



Let's dive into his metrics in this thread pic.twitter.com/aqISLxVdeE — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 1, 2022

Game Previews

Then all eyes (and maybe all of college basketball’s eyes) focus in on the the Bears trip to Allen Fieldhouse to battle the Kansas Jayhawks for control of the Big 12 race. Not to be overlooked, Drew’s Crew returns to Kansas for the back half of the season series with Kansas State.

Bears. Jayhawks. Lawrence, Kansas. Saturday at 3:00pm on ESPN.

Bears. Wildcats. Manhattan, Kansas. Wednesday at 7:00pm on ESPN+.

Starting Five

This week’s Starting Five: Annoying Things People Do. VOTE BELOW!

BASKETPOD STARTING 5



You pick the winner!



Annoying Things People Do@BrentGPollard ➡️Slow left lane, rushing off plane, Refs Hate Us, Rude to staff, Don’t pull weight@davidhornbeak ➡️Phone on speaker, Reply All, Rushing on elevator, popping gum, nose in phone during convo — OurDailyPodcast (@OurDailyPodcast) February 4, 2022

Go Bears and Sic Em!

