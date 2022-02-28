 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

ODB Mailbag - Big 12 Basketball Championship Run Edition: Drop Your Questions Here

New, 3 comments

Baylor Men’s and Women’s basketball, football, baseball, and other sports related questions welcome.

By BearNTex

Post your questions below and they will be answered on Thur-Fri.

Sic ‘Em and

xoxo,

BNT

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...