NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Baylor

Basketpod: CBB Craziness as Bears Down Jayhawks

By David_Hornbeak and Branden_MacKinnon
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Brent and David jump back on the mics to ride the wave of the Baylor Bears’ big win over the Kansas Jayhawks on one of the craziest days of college basketball we have ever seen. A win that feels this big needs more takes - Branden MacKinnon makes his Basketpod debut as he joins in on the fun.

In short - Flo is a beast, Mayer = Boardman Gets Paid, SoCenter is the G.O.A.T.

Another recap to follow at the normal schedule after the Bears take on the Longhorns on Monday night.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment

Go Bears and Sic Em!

