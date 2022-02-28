Share All sharing options for: Basketpod: CBB Craziness as Bears Down Jayhawks

Brent and David jump back on the mics to ride the wave of the Baylor Bears’ big win over the Kansas Jayhawks on one of the craziest days of college basketball we have ever seen. A win that feels this big needs more takes - Branden MacKinnon makes his Basketpod debut as he joins in on the fun.

In short - Flo is a beast, Mayer = Boardman Gets Paid, SoCenter is the G.O.A.T.

Another recap to follow at the normal schedule after the Bears take on the Longhorns on Monday night.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment

Baylor has the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country, with 11. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 27, 2022

Jeremy Sochan was everywhere last night in Baylor's win over #5 Kansas -- played a point center role, guarded up and down the Jayhawks lineup and was the focal point of Baylor's attack



Read more on Sochan & other standout Saturday performances here: https://t.co/2rgGl3sIbD pic.twitter.com/ZQ6o4Ndooo — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) February 27, 2022

Go Bears and Sic Em!

