No. 4 MT Withstands No. 20 Oklahoma, 4-3

The No. 4 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (14-1) recorded a 4-3 victory against No. 20 Oklahoma (11-2) at Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion.

Oklahoma’s Mason Beiler and Nathan Han grabbed the first doubles win, 6-1, against Chris Frantzen and Tadeas Paroulek on court 3.

The 19th-ranked doubles duo of Finn Bass and Sven Lah responded by besting Alex Martinez and Welsh Hotard, 6-4, at the No. 1 position.

The Sooners took the doubles point following No. 2 Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi’s loss to Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik, 7-6(7-4).

Oklahoma added a singles point on Jordan Hasson’s 6-2, 6-3 victory over Marko Miladinović at the No. 3 spot.

Baylor secured their first point of the dual-match with Soto downing Beiler—No. 29 in the country—6-3, 6-3 on court 1.

The Bears tied it up as No. 2 Lah—nationally ranked 42nd—beat Martinez, 7-6(6), 6-3.

106-ranked Paroulek fell to Hotard at the No. 6 position, 6-3, 7-6(7-5) for the Sooners’ third point.

No. 4 Bass added the Bears’ third point by defeating Mandlik—88th in the country—in three sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

With the match on the line, Mazzuchi earned a three-set win over Justin Schlageter, 7-6(7-5), 4-6, 6-3 on court 5.

The Bears will travel to Urbana-Champaign to challenge Illinois on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT).