No. 17 WT Falters Against UCF, 4-0

The No. 17 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (6-4) fell in a 4-0 loss to the University of Central Florida (5-5) at the USTA National Campus.

At the No. 3 doubles position, Ana Carmen Zamburek and Paula Barañano notched a 6-3 win over Noel Saidenova and Jaleesa Leslie.

The nationally-ranked No. 1 pair of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero fell to Evgeniya Levashova and Marie Mattel at the No. 1 spot, 6-4.

UCF secured the doubles point with Sophia Biolay and Nandini Sharma besting Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva, 7-6(7-3) on court 2.

The Knights earned the first singles point as No. 6 Barañano dropped her match against Sharma, 6-2, 6-3.

Sahdiieva lost to Leslie, 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 5 position for UCF’s third point.

UCF secured the dual-match win with No. 114 in the country Mattel beating Krywoj at singles No. 3, 6-3, 7-5.

The Bears will travel to Houston to face Rice on Wednesday at 1 p.m. (CT).