Basketpod: Crunch Time

Game Recaps

Brent and David solve the world’s problems to help bring about world peace, mainly by finding common enemies for all. They also recap a Double-Dub week with wins over TCU and Oklahoma State this past week before previewing two make or break match ups with Kansas and Texas this week.

The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment

Incredible, might as well give this man his Duffy for Excellence in Journalism right now https://t.co/hjIOQegGin — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) February 22, 2022

Game Previews

Its time to put up or shut up in the Big 12 race. Have to beat the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend and follow it up against Texas on Monday. Don’t forget, White Out this Saturday and College Gameday in the Ferrell!

Bears. Jayhawks. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 7:00pm on ESPN.

Bears. Longhorns. Austin, Texas. Monday at 8:00pm on ESPN.

Starting Five: Punchable Faces (Trust us here).

Go Bears and Sic Em!

