Basketpod: Crunch Time

Game Recaps
Brent and David solve the world’s problems to help bring about world peace, mainly by finding common enemies for all. They also recap a Double-Dub week with wins over TCU and Oklahoma State this past week before previewing two make or break match ups with Kansas and Texas this week.
The EvanMiya.com Bookmarks Segment
Incredible, might as well give this man his Duffy for Excellence in Journalism right now https://t.co/hjIOQegGin— Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) February 22, 2022
@BaylorMBB now 21-5 in overtime games during the @BUDREW era. #SicEm | #CultureofJOY https://t.co/HkI8Z3UEGh— David Kaye (@DavidKaye9) February 22, 2022
Game Previews
Its time to put up or shut up in the Big 12 race. Have to beat the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend and follow it up against Texas on Monday. Don’t forget, White Out this Saturday and College Gameday in the Ferrell!
Bears. Jayhawks. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 7:00pm on ESPN.
Bears. Longhorns. Austin, Texas. Monday at 8:00pm on ESPN.
Starting Five: Punchable Faces (Trust us here).
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
LISTEN TO THE SHOW
Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen
Loading comments...