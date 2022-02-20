No. 3 MT Falls to No. 2 Tennessee in ITA Semifinals

The No. 3 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (13-1) lost a 4-2 challenge against No. 2 Tennessee (11-1) in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships semifinals at the Seattle Tennis Club.

The Volunteers struck first, notching the doubles point with Pat Harper and Adam Walton’s 6-4 win over Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi at the No. 2 spot and Johannes Monday and Mark Wallner beating No. 3 Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek, 7-5.

Tennessee earned the first singles point after Shunsuke Mitsui—ranked 114 in the country—beat Mazzuchi, 6-4, 6-0 on court 5.

The Bears followed with No. 1 Boitan beating nationally-ranked No. 21 Walton, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 122-ranked Angel Diaz notched the third Volunteers point on a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Finn Bass at the No. 4 slot.

The back-and-forth scoring continued as No. 6 Paroulek—ranked 39th nationally—defeated Conor Gannon, 7-6(7-5), 6-2.

The match finished with 123rd-ranked Sven Lah falling 6-4, 7-6(11-9), to Emile Hudd—ranked 110th in the country—at court 3.

The Bears will travel to Norman to face No. 19 Oklahoma next Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT).