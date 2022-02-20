No. 24 WT Downs Mississippi State, 4-3

The No. 24 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (6-3) notched a 4-3 win against Mississippi State (6-2) at Hurd Tennis Center.

At No. 1, nationally-ranked 4th doubles pair Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero downed 28th-ranked Magda Adaloglou and Chloé Cirotte, 6-2.

Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva took the doubles point upon their 6-2 triumph over Alexandra Mikhailuk and Alessia Tagliente.

No. 5 Sahdiieva quickly swept Tagliente, 6-0, 6-0 to give the Bears the first singles point.

Paula Barañano toppled Marta Falceto on court 6, 6-3, 6-0.

Mississippi State earned their first point of the match on No. 107 in the country Adaloglou’s 6-2, 6-3 downing of Harvison at the No. 1 spot.

No. 4 Shcherbinina—ranked 73rd—secured the Baylor victory on a three-set win over Mikhailuk, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Herrero dropped her match against No. 72 Emmanouela Antonaki, 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 at the No. 2 spot to give the Bulldogs their second point.

At No. 3, Krywoj finished the day with a three-set loss against Cirotte, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(7-5).

The Bears will travel to Gainesville to face Florida on Friday at 3 p.m. (CT).