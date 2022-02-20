No. 3 MT Overcomes No. 10 Kentucky, 4-3

The No. 3 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (13-0) endured a 4-3 battle against No. 10 Kentucky (9-2) in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships quarterfinals to move on to the semis at the Seattle Tennis Club.

The No. 2 doubles duo of Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto won their match, 6-3, against Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer—ranked No. 22 in the country—to finish first.

On court 3, Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek won the doubles point for Baylor by defeating Francois Musitelli and Yasha Zemel, 6-4.

Kentucky earned the first singles point on court 3 with Musitelli besting nationally-ranked 123rd Sven Lah, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 5 in the country Gabriel Diallo added a second point on a 6-1, 6-4 win over Soto at the No. 2 spot.

Adrian Boitan tied up the match after beating Millen Hurrion 6-4, 6-3 at the No. 1 position.

Singles No. 5 Finn Bass inched the Bears past the Wildcats on a 7-6(7-5), 6-1 victory over Mercer.

No. 4 Marko Miladinović gave Kentucky a tie following his defeat to the Wildcats’ Lapadat—ranked 37th—6-2, 7-6(7-3).

Despite losing his first set, Mazzuchi earned a three-set win, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, against Zemel to secure the Baylor victory on court 6.

The Bears will move on to the semifinal round to face No. 2 Tennessee today at 5:30 p.m. (CT).