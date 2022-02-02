No. 25 WT Defeated at No. 1 Texas, 4-2

The No. 25 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (2-3) dropped a 4-2 decision against No. 1 Texas (4-0) in Austin to open Big 12 conference play.

The No. 3 doubles pair of Paula Barañano and Isabella Harvison bested Allura Zamarripa and Vivian Ovrootsky, 6-3 and 4th-ranked nationally Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero earned the Baylor doubles point after beating Sabina Zeynalova and Kylie Collins, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot.

The Longhorns snagged their first point after Peyton Stearns outlasted Krywoj on court 1, 6-2, 6-1.

Ovrootsky increased Texas’ lead with a 6-4, 6-0 win against Barañano at the No. 5 slot.

At No. 2 singles, Collins—No. 40 in the country—added the third Texas point on a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Harvison.

Shcherbinina, ranked No. 97 nationally, gave the Bears their first singles point after excelling past Charlotte Chavatipon, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 3.

Texas secured the victory after Zeynalova notched a 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 three-set win over nationally-ranked No. 77 Herrero at the No. 4 position.

The Bears will return home to face Washington State on Saturday at 1 p.m. (CT).