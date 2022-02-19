No. 3 MT Advances Past No. 15 Ole Miss, 4-1

The No. 3 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (12-0) bested No. 15 Ole Miss (9-2), 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club.

Ole Miss took the doubles point following Finn Reynolds and Lukas Engelhardt’s 7-5 win over 12th-ranked Sven Lah and Finn Bass at the No. 1 position and No. 3 Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek’s 7-5 loss to Nikola Slavic and John Hallquist Lithén.

No. 5 Bass took the Bears first point on a 6-1, 6-1 victory against Simon Junk.

Soto finished shortly after by beating nationally-ranked 111th Reynolds 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.

On court 6, Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi notched a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Jan Soren Hain, and Lah—ranked 123rd in the country—finished the Baylor win by defeating Lithén, 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 3 slot.

The Bears will challenge No. 10 Kentucky in the quarterfinals tonight at 8:30 p.m. (CT).