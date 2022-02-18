No. 24 WT Outshines SMU, 6-1

The No. 24 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (5-3) mustered a 6-1 win against SMU (4-3) in their first home dual-match in almost two weeks.

The No. 4-ranked pair of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero bested Claudia Bartolome and Jackie Nylander, 6-1 on court 1.

Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva dropped a 6-4 decision against Lexi Keberle and Katherine Jakeway at the No. 2 position.

The doubles point was left riding on No. 3 Isabella Harvison and Ana Carmen Zamburek and the duo pulled out a tiebreak victory over Nicole Petchey and Winslow Huth, 7-6(7-3), giving the Bears point 1 for the seventh consecutive match.

No. 3 Herrero earned the first singles point on a 6-0, 6-2 defeat of Lana Mavor.

Paula Barañano excelled past Huth, 6-1, 6-2 to increase the Baylor lead at the No. 6 spot.

At the No. 2 position, Krywoj secured the victory after beating Nylander, 6-2, 6-3.

Keberle notched the Mustangs’ first point by overpowering Harvison on court 1, 7-6(7-3), 6-1.

No. 4 Scherbinina—ranked 73rd in the country—took her match, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 over Bartolome.

Sahdiieva finished the day’s play following a 7-6(8-6), 6-4 win against Petchey on court 5.

The Bears remain at home to face Mississippi State on Sunday at noon (CT).