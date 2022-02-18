 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NCAA Basketball: Texas at Baylor

Basketpod: Get Well Soon, EJ!

By David_Hornbeak
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Game Recaps

The Baylor Bears resounding win over the Texas Longhorns is dampened by yet another, but perhaps the biggest, case of bad injury luck this season as Baylor loses Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome knee injury. Brent and David start off by trying to relive the happy parts of the trouncing of the Longhorns and read the tea leafs for how Scott Drew tries to handle the loss of the versatile EJ. Lots of Bookmarks this week!

Bookmarks

Game Previews

Then the guys recap the second loss of the year to a good Texas Tech team. Then they turn to the previews of Saturday’s game against TCU and Big Monday in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.

Bears. Froggy Boys. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN2.

Bears. Pokes. Stillwater, Oklahoma. Monday at 8:00pm on ESPN.

This week’s episode rounds out with a revisit to L-Word or F-Word.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

