Basketpod: Get Well Soon, EJ!

The Baylor Bears resounding win over the Texas Longhorns is dampened by yet another, but perhaps the biggest, case of bad injury luck this season as Baylor loses Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome knee injury. Brent and David start off by trying to relive the happy parts of the trouncing of the Longhorns and read the tea leafs for how Scott Drew tries to handle the loss of the versatile EJ. Lots of Bookmarks this week!

Then the guys recap the second loss of the year to a good Texas Tech team. Then they turn to the previews of Saturday’s game against TCU and Big Monday in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.

Bears. Froggy Boys. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN2.

Bears. Pokes. Stillwater, Oklahoma. Monday at 8:00pm on ESPN.

This week’s episode rounds out with a revisit to L-Word or F-Word.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

