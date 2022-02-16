Baylor WBB Pulls Away from TCU; Wins by 25

Waco, TX— For the second straight game at the Ferrell Center, No. 7 Baylor (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) struggled in the first half. However, the Bears scored 47 second half points to beat TCU (6-16, 2-11 Big 12) 80-55.

Down 4-0 early, Lauren Heard banked in a long three-pointer to spearhead an 8-0 run for the Horn Frogs. Midway through the first a Yummy Morris jumper put the Frogs up 13-8 and Heard—who had a team high 18 points on 7-of-19 shooting—hit a free throw for TCU to lead 19-18 after one.

With NaLyssa Smith struggling, TCU extended that lead to eight quickly in the second quarter. The Bears found an answer in Smith’s counterpart, Queen Egbo. The star center had eight points during a Baylor 13-2 run to end the half and take a 33-30 lead into the locker room. (In their last game, Baylor only lead West Virginia by one at halftime).

It would be an advantage that Baylor would never relinquish. Just like their game against West Virginia, where the Bears led 29-28 at half, Baylor turned on the jets in the second half.

Against the Frogs, Baylor came out and hit five three-pointers and Smith scored 14 of her 20 points after half as she secured yet another double double with 10 rebounds. Egbo also had a double double with 22 points and 13 boards. The duo only missed a combined 13 shots.

Jordan Lewis had 14 points, six assists and six boards. Ja’Mee Asberry chipped in with 11 points and Sarah Andrews had eight points and nine assists.

The Bears had 12 assists in each half and shot nearly 48 percent from the field while holding TCU to only 25 points in the last two quarters (eight points in the fourth quarter) as their shooting percentage dropped by three points.

Still, TCU only trailed 47-50 with 2:35 left in the third. Then the Bears erupted for a 30-8 run over the final 10 minutes. That included a three-pointer by mid season walk-on Andrea Katramados—her first career Baylor basket.

Next Up

Baylor and TCU will play again, this time in Fort Worth, on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

First Place

For the first time this season, Coach Nicki Collen’s team has at least a share of first place in the Big 12 standings. This is because Texas Tech upset No. 15 Oklahoma 97-87 and No. 14 Texas upset No. 6 Iowa State 73-48 this evening.

The Wednesday results move Baylor up to be tied with the Cyclones with a 9-3 league record. The Sooners sit in third place tied with Kansas, each with a 9-4 conference record.

Baylor is looking to win their twelfth straight Big 12 regular season championship and their first without former head coach Kim Mulkey, who is now at LSU after 21 seasons in Waco. The Bears still must host Kansas and travel to Iowa State to close February.