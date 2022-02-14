Filed under: ODB Mailbag - What’s Next Edition: Drop Your Questions Here New, 3 comments All Baylor basketball, football, baseball, softball, equestrian, and more questions welcome! By BearNTex@BearNTex Feb 14, 2022, 10:42am CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ODB Mailbag - What’s Next Edition: Drop Your Questions Here Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Post you questions below and I’ll drop the answers Thur or Fri. xoxo BNT p.s. - Happy Valentines Day! More From Our Daily Bears Daily Bears Report: Monday, 2/14/22 No. 10 Baylor WBB Battles, Pulls Away From West Virginia 75-57 No. 3 MT Endures No. 7 Virginia, 4-2 No. 25 WT Overwhelms Colorado, 5-2 Baylor WBB vs West Virginia: Three Stats that Will Decide the Game Bears Wrangle Longhorns at Home, 80-63 Loading comments...
Loading comments...