No. 3 MT Endures No. 7 Virginia, 4-2

The No. 3 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (11-0) earned their second top-10 victory of the season on a 4-2 defeat of No. 7 Virginia (5-2) at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The No. 3 doubles pair of Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek scored first, notching a 6-4 win over Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Jackson Allen.

Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi clinched the doubles point shortly after by beating No. 22 nationally-ranked Chris Rodesch and William Woodall, 7-5, at the No. 2 spot.

No. 6 Mazzuchi took the first singles match with a 6-0, 6-4 win against Alexander Kiefer.

Finn Bass added the Bears’ third point following his rout of Allen, 6-3, 7-5 on court 5.

von der Schulenburg—ranked 82nd in the country—bested No. 4 Marko Miladinović, 6-3, 6-3 for the first Virginia point.

The Cavaliers snagged point two on Rodesch’s—No. 17 nationally—7-6(5), 6-3 take down of Soto at the No. 2 position.

No. 3 Sven Lah—ranked No. 123 in the country—secured the Baylor win in a three-set thriller, toppling nationally-ranked No. 29 Ryan Goetz, 7-5, 0-6, 6-1.

The Bears will participate in the ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle on February 18 with time and challenger TBA.