No. 25 WT Overwhelms Colorado, 5-2

The No. 25 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (4-3) excelled past Colorado (0-3), 5-2 at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center.

The Bears took the doubles point for their sixth-consecutive dual-match with Anita Sahdiieva and Alina Shcherbinina defeating Mila Stanojevic and Ky Ecton, 6-1 at the No. 2 spot.

No. 1 Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero—ranked No. 2 nationally—secured the doubles point on a 7-6(5) win over Caroline Pozo and Maria Campos.

Colorado earned their first point on a quick No. 3 singles win after Herrero fell to Betina Tokac, 0-6, 1-6.

The Buffs added another point following Stanojevic’s triumph over Krywoj at the No. 2 position, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 1 Isabella Harvison tied up the match with a 6-4, 6-3 victory against Pozo.

After Sophia Derivan retired against No. 4 Shcherbinina—ranked 73rd in the country—in the second set, Shcherbinina won 6-1, 5-0.

No. 5 Sahdiieva clinched the Baylor win by besting Ecton, 6-3, 6-2.

Paula Barañano finished the match with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Ellen Puzak.

The Bears will return to Waco to challenge SMU at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center on February 18 at noon (CT).