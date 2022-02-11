No. 3 MT Takes Down Tulsa, 4-1

The No. 3 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (10-0) clinched their 10th win of the season against Tulsa (4-3), 4-1 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

No. 2 Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi and Matias Soto finished their doubles match first, besting Adham Gaber and Callum Gale, 6-0.

Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek secured the Baylor doubles point on a 6-2 win over Daniel Siddall and Tom Thelwall-Jones at the No. 3 position.

Tulsa snagged the first singles point after Connor Di Marco beat Finn Bass, 7-5, 6-0 on court 5.

No. 3 Sven Lah—ranked No. 123 in the country—gave the Bears a singles point on his 7-5, 6-2 rout of Stefan Hampe. Boitan defeated Kody Pearson in a tiebreak 7-6(7-4), 6-3 at the No. 1 position.

Paroulek—ranked 39th nationally—notched the match-winning 7-6(7-1), 6-2 victory over Gale at the No. 6 slot.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face No. 7 Virginia on Saturday at 12 p.m. (CT).