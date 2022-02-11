No. 25 WT Victorious Against Denver, 5-2

The No. 25 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (3-3) notched a 5-2 victory over Denver (1-4) at the Denver Tennis Park.

The Bears pulled out the doubles point with No. 2 nationally-ranked pair of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero defeating Britt Pursell and Camille V-Anderson, 7-5, at the No. 1 spot.

No. 2 Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva earned a 7-5 victory over Anna Riedmiller and Taylor Melville for the Baylor doubles win.

Shcherbinina—ranked 73rd nationally—earned the Bears’ first singles point on a 6-1, 7-5 win against Andrea Burguete at the No. 4 slot.

No. 5 Sahdiieva added to the Baylor lead after she defeated Toni Nelson, 6-1, 6-3. Paula Barañano clinched the victory by besting Tatum Burger, 7-6, 6-1 at the No. 6 position.

Both teams played out the remainder of the singles matches with No. 1 Harvison besting Riedmiller, 6-4, 7-5 on court 1.

Denver notched two points of their own with Melville beating Krywoj in three sets, 2-6, 7-6, 1-0(12-10) at No. 2 singles and No. 3 Pursell outlasting Herrero, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Bears will face Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. (CT).