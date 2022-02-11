Basketpod: Lonestar State Showdowns

Game Recaps

Perhaps an even HUGER week ahead for Baylor Bears Basketball—given what happened in Lawrence—as they welcome Texas to Waco and then hit the road to Lubbock. Brent and David start off by tring to make sense of whatever the heck that was at Kansas. But then we got the most productive game of Everyday John’s time as a Baylor Bear in a nice road win against Kansas State.

Baylor just had a 10-0 run versus Kansas State to get a double digit lead.



It's Baylor's first "kill shot" in 6 games, since January 22nd against Oklahoma. — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 10, 2022

social media is great because it allows you to get insight directly from players that you just can’t get anywhere else pic.twitter.com/Lj6roO5sMq — fank (@dfank_BU) February 11, 2022

Game Previews

Then the guys take a look at the first matchup this season between the Texas Longhorns and Baylor as the Bears hope to open a gap between them and the teams behind them in the Big 12 race. A chance for redemption, the National Champs take on Texas Tech in yet another important mid-week matchup.

Bears. Longhorns. Waco, Texas. Saturday at 11:00am on ESPN2.

Bears. Red Raiders. Lubbock, Texas. Wednesday at 8:00pm on ESPN2.

Starting Five

This week’s Starting Five: Travel Musts.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

