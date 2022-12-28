Merry Christmas and a Happy Conference Year!

Baylor Basketball - Non-Con Review
Quicker than normal, and still sensing a need to bring winning sports to the people, Brent and David recap the Baylor Bears’ non-conference slate, pick their surprises (both pleasant and unpleasant) for the season thus far and preview the conference opener against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Go Bears and Sic Em!
If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:
LISTEN TO THE SHOW
Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Listen/Follow on Spotify
Listen/Subscribe on Google Play
RSS Feed
Direct Download/Listen
Loading comments...