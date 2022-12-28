Merry Christmas and a Happy Conference Year!

Baylor Basketball - Non-Con Review

Quicker than normal, and still sensing a need to bring winning sports to the people, Brent and David recap the Baylor Bears’ non-conference slate, pick their surprises (both pleasant and unpleasant) for the season thus far and preview the conference opener against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

@davidhornbeak

@BrentGPollard

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Listen/Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Listen/Follow on Spotify

Listen/Subscribe on Google Play

RSS Feed

Direct Download/Listen