2022 National Signing Day Thread

Welcome to Signing Day 2022!
Follow this post for updates on all of Baylor’s latest signees!
Sean Thompkins, Interior Offensive Line
Covington, Georgia
Sean is who you think he is. Can’t wait for this this freak to get to Waco. Perfect fit. #GritReload https://t.co/HrkPmIwrU6— Eric Mateos (@CoachMateos) December 21, 2022
Palmer Williams, Punter
Advance, NC
Flying in from North Carolina ✈️@palmerw87#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/BFMPIHPFcb— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Hawkins Polley, Tight End
Houston, TX
@polleyhawkins#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/6d9kGAXe87— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
D.K. Kalu, Defensive Lineman
Missouri City, Texas
Livin' in the trenches @dk_kalu#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/yDk8c6P8vn— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Levar Thornton Jr., Cornerback
Fort Worth, Texas
@LevarThornton#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/1q89PFvkAC— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Brendan Bett, Defensive Lineman
Killeen, Texas
Stayin' in the 2⃣5⃣4⃣@bamsosway_256#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/uVHJi4bfoS— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Wes Tucker, Offensive Lineman
Argyle, Texas
@wes_tucker54#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/iisceVBNL5— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Carl Williams IV, Cornerback
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
From The Boot to the Brazos@carlwilliamsiv#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/yHLrcnltEd— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Caden Jenkins, Cornerback
Lewisville, Texas
I Just Wanna Rock @cadenjenkins8#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/PBE3U5wlOa— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Bryson Washington, Running Back
Franklin, Texas
Two Time @brysonwash15#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/Te5g976uze— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Dawson Pendergrass, Running Back
Mineola, Texas
#bEastTexas @dawson_penni#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/ZbLHQ0Gyqf— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
DJ Coleman, Safety
Mesquite, Texas
@dcoleman11_ ➡️ safety from Mesquite, TX#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/IT6J2WT59K— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Isaiah Robinson, Offensive Lineman
Arlington, Texas
- @zrobinson15#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/ggHMek6IMg— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Matthew Klopfenstein, Tight End
Scottsdale, Arizona
From the 4️⃣0️⃣8️⃣@matthew_klop#SicEm | PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/4ZudU1OR0n— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Jaren Woods, Defensive Lineman
La Grange, Texas
@jaren_w05 #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/TV4jvh7fLU— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Micah Gifford, Wide Receiver
Pflugerville, Texas
He's a runner he's a track star @micahgiff#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/RmmBGfC5HK— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Trent Thomas, Defensive Lineman
Missouri City, Texas
Comin' off the edge @Tthomas4504#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/sCHBzWFhkb— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 21, 2022
Transfers
Ketron Johnson, Wide Receiver
Arkansas
Home pic.twitter.com/fjazZL66H2— (@D1_tron) December 20, 2022
Campbell Barrington, Offensive Line
BYU
BREAKING: Per his Instagram, BYU transfer OL Campbell Barrington has announced his commitment to Baylor.@BaylorBears247 | #SicEm pic.twitter.com/tLSPqrklTl— Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) December 14, 2022
Jerrell Boykins Jr, Offensive Line
Hutchinson Community College
NEXT CHAPTER LOADING …@CoachDaveAranda @CoachDJ_ @coach_salgado @CoachDrewDallas @danicajwilliams #SicEm #JUCOPRODUCT pic.twitter.com/X9S0qLsSq3— Jerrell Boykins Jr. (@JerrellBoykins) December 19, 2022
