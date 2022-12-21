 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 National Signing Day Thread

Follow along for updates on today’s commitments!

By mattisbear
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 TCU at Baylor Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Signing Day 2022!

Follow this post for updates on all of Baylor’s latest signees!

Sean Thompkins, Interior Offensive Line

Covington, Georgia

Palmer Williams, Punter

Advance, NC

Hawkins Polley, Tight End

Houston, TX

D.K. Kalu, Defensive Lineman

Missouri City, Texas

Levar Thornton Jr., Cornerback

Fort Worth, Texas

Brendan Bett, Defensive Lineman

Killeen, Texas

Wes Tucker, Offensive Lineman

Argyle, Texas

Carl Williams IV, Cornerback

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Caden Jenkins, Cornerback

Lewisville, Texas

Bryson Washington, Running Back

Franklin, Texas

Dawson Pendergrass, Running Back

Mineola, Texas

DJ Coleman, Safety

Mesquite, Texas

Isaiah Robinson, Offensive Lineman

Arlington, Texas

Matthew Klopfenstein, Tight End

Scottsdale, Arizona

Jaren Woods, Defensive Lineman

La Grange, Texas

Micah Gifford, Wide Receiver

Pflugerville, Texas

Trent Thomas, Defensive Lineman

Missouri City, Texas

Transfers

Ketron Johnson, Wide Receiver

Arkansas

Campbell Barrington, Offensive Line

BYU

Jerrell Boykins Jr, Offensive Line

Hutchinson Community College

